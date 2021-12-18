Covid-19: Kerala Reports 4 More Omicron Cases, State Tally Climbs to 11

Kerala on Saturday reported four more cases of omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total number of variant cases in the state to 11.

All the new cases are international passengers and include a Trissur resident recently returned from Kenya, a Karnataka native with a travel history from Tanzania and two people who tested positive in Trivandrum upon return from UK and Tunisia, respectively.

According to the Centre’s guidelines on testing international passengers, Kenya and Tunisia were not listed under the “high-risk" category so the returnees were advised self-isolation.

The omicron patient returned from the UK on December 9 along with his parents and sister. The 17-year-old’s grandmother has been listed in his contact list.

The returnee from Tunisia had returned to India on December 15. Since Tunisia is not listed as a high-risk country, he was sent home after random testing.

The Karnataka resident is undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He arrived at Kozhikode airport from Tanzania on December 13, and he was shifted to a hospital after he tested positive upon arrival.

The other patient, a resident of Thrissur, arrived in Kochi on December 13 from Kenya via Sharjah. He tested positive on the same day and was put on self-isolation. His mother, his primary contact, also tested positive for Covid-19.

State Health minister Veena George pointed that passengers arriving from countries other than those listed in the high-risk category were also testing positive for the variant and called for those coming from abroad to follow strict self-isolation. “They shouldn’t visit public places or go to gatherings for 14 days," she said.

