Kerala Reports 49 Fresh Cases of Omicron, Tally Reaches 230

Thirty people have contracted the disease through their contacts. (Image: News18)

Of the 49 patients, seven came from highrisk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries.

Kerala on Wednesday logged 49 fresh cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 230, the health department said. Of the 49 patients, seven came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries. Ten persons contracted the new variant through their contacts, according to a department release.

Most number of Omicron-infected people came from UAE, Qatar and the UK. Other countries include Ukraine, Canada, Ghana, Spain and the US. "Till now, a total of 141 people have reached the State from low-risk countries while 59 have reached from high-risk countries. Thirty people have contracted the disease through their contacts," the release said.

first published:January 05, 2022, 23:29 IST