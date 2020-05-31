INDIA

1-MIN READ

Kerala Reports 61 New Cases of Covid-19, Tally Climbs up to 1,269

While 670 people are under treatment for the infection in various hospitals, 590 have been treated and discharged, including 10 who have recovered today, a press release from the Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Kerala reported 61 new positive cases, of whom 57 are returnees from abroad and other states as the tally of COVID-19 cases touched 1,269 on Sunday and over 1.34 lakh people are under observation.

Palakkad reported the highest number of 12 cases, Kasaragod (10), Kannur (seven), Kollam, Alappuzha (six), Thiruvananthapuram, Pathnamthitta (four), Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad (three), Kozhikode (two) and Ernakulam (one).

Four cases, two each from Palakkad and Kollam districts, have been infected through contact. So far 1,31,651 people have entered the state, including 19,662 through airports and over one lakh through checkposts.

Also, in the state 1,34,654 people are under observation in various districts, of whom 1,33,413 people are in home/institutional quarantine and 1,241 in hospitals, including 208 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 3,099 samples have been sent for testing.

So far, samples of 67,371 people have been sent for testing and results of 64,093 available are negative, the release added.

The total number of hotspots in the state has gone up to 116 with the addition of 10 more areas including Puthunagaram in Palakkad, Thalassery Municipality in Kannur and Punalur in Kollam.

Palakkad has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 138, followed by Kannur (114).


