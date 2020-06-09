INDIA

Kerala Reports 91 New Coronavirus Cases, 80 of Them among Those Who Returned from Abroad

Residents wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a wholesale market in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Samples of 34 people who were under treatment have returned negative taking the total number of the cured to 848, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
Kerala continued to reel under the impact of returnees testing positive for COVID-19 as 91 fresh cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 1,231.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 53 came from abroad while 27 from other states. Ten people contracted the disease through contact, the state government said. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,095 and the death toll remained unchanged at 16.

"A total of 2,04,153 are under observation in the state out of which 1,913 are in isolation wards at various

hospitals. 34 people cured today," she said in a release.

According to the latest medical bulletin, Palakkad accounted for the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 14

followed by Alappuzha with 11 cases. Thiruvananthapuram reported 10 cases, Kottayam eight, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode seven each, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad six cases each, Kollam and Kannur five each, four cases in Ernakulam and Kasaragod two.

The release said 51,135 people arrived in the state through flights while another 1,621 through ships, 21,708 by trains and 1,26,178 people through road route. Ten more regions were added to the category of hot spots, taking the total number of hot spots to 158.


