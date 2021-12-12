Kerala Reports First Case of Omicron, India's Virus Tally Reaches 38

Kerala reported its first case of Omicron variant on Sunday after a UK returnee tested positive for the new virus which is considered more contagious than the previous.

A UK returnee, a native of Ernakulam, tested positive for the new variant on Sunday. He had arrived in Kochi from the UK on December 6 after making a stopover in Abu Dhabi. On December 8 he tested positive and after genome sequencing, he was found positive for omicron.

His wife and mother have also tested positive for covid and have been put in isolation wards, Health Minister Veena George informed.

Assuring the people, the minister further said that there is no need to panic as the condition is stable and all contacts of the patients have been traced.

“High-risk passengers who were seated next to him have been informed. All of the 149 passengers present on the flight have also been informed. " George noted.

The minister added that all action as per central government guidelines has been taken and it’s as part of that that the co-passengers were also informed.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 35-year-old man with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new Covid-19 variant in Delhi. He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has a weakness, officials said.

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even traveled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated. The man belongs to Andhra Pradesh and was admitted to the hospital on December 5.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for the treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The hospital has 35 patients currently. Till Friday night, there were 31 patients admitted to the hospital while four patients were brought there on Saturday, according to sources.

The Union government on Saturday also told the states to keep a close watch on and implement measures at district level clusters of the new Omicron variant.

