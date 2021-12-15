Kerala Reports Four New Omicron Cases; Health Min Says All Patients Stable

Kerala on Wednesday reported four more Omicron cases, and with this, the state’s tally has reached five and India’s total cases now stand at 73. Of the four new cases in Kerala, two are contacts of the first Omicron case – the patient’s mother and wife, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

The third person, who tested positive with Omicron, has come from Congo and is in Ernakulam. The fourth person is in Thiruvananthapuram and has come from the UK.

George said all the patients are stable and isolated. She added that contacts of all the persons have been identified, and flight and passengers details of the two new cases have been traced. The minister also advised everyone to exercise caution.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Telangana (2), West Bengal (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor.

(With inputs from Neethu Reghukumar and PTI)

