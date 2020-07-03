Kerala Reports Highest Single-day Spike of 211 Covid-19 Cases, Tally Approaches 5,000-mark

Kerala's COVID-19 tally is galloping towards the 5,000 mark, with the state recording the highest single-day spike of 211 cases and recoveries touching 201 on Friday. This is the first time the state has recorded more that 200 new cases in a day.

Of the positive cases, 138 had come from abroad and 39 from other states and 27 were infected through contact, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said the situation is severe in Trivandrum, Ernakulam and Ponnani taluk in Malappuram district, adding that in Trivandrum the existing restrictions will be strictly implemented and peoepl should travel only if it is extremely necessary.

Six Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a policeman on duty at the Secretariat in Trivadrum are among those infected on Friday.

Those who tested positive at Alappuzha on Friday include 11 members of a family and a pregnant woman.

The total Covid cases in the state has touched 4,964 and those under treatment 2,098 while 2,839 have recovered so far.

As per the district wise infection tally, Malappuram recorded 35 cases, Kollam 23, Alappuzha and Thrissur 21 each, Kannur 18, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram 17 each, Palakkad, Kottayam and Kozhikode 14 each, Kasaragod and Pathnamthitta seven each and Wayanad one. At least 201 people, who were infected, have recovered today.

The highest recovery was reported from Palakkad 68 and Pathnamthitta 29. Over 1.77 lakh people are under observation.