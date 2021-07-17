Kerala Restrictions Eased, Lockdown Extended in Parts of Maha; Full List of Restrictions Across States

As Covid-19 cases continue to decline slowly, raising speculation for a possible third wave, several states have extended restrictions, while others have continued lockdown to curb the spike. Kerala is under a complete lockdown today, while easing restrictions for three days from tomorrow. Maharashtra Deputy CM has maintained that the restrictions in parts of state will continue to remain as the positivity rate has remained high.

Several other states have extended restrictions and imposed lockdown to curb cases as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to interact with state Chief Ministers on their efforts to control Coronavirus.

Here is the full list of states with Covid restrictions:

Kerala

The Kerala government has announced that it will relax lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19, and 20 on the occasion of Bakrid. Apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops and jewellery shops till 8 pm, Kerala Chief Minister’s Office has informed.

Earlier the state government had said that there will be a complete lockdown on 18 and 18 July to curb Covid-19 spike.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to continue the lockdown restrictions in Pune and other districts. Giving further details, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said Pune and other districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Raigad and Ahmednagar will not witness immediate relaxation of coronavirus restrictions as the positivity rate in these areas has not declined much.

“In some districts the positivity rate has come down to zero per cent, however, in some districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Raigad and Ahmednagar, the positivity rate has not declined as much as it should have, so the current restrictions will remain in force," he said. Shops in Pune will, thus, be allowed to operate till only 4 pm, he said.

Odisha

The Odisha government Thursday allowed movement of the passenger buses, and barber shops as well as beauty parlours to resume business, while extending the partial lockdown till 6 am of August 1. Briefing journalists, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said, the partial lockdown was extended as the pandemic situation has not yet come under “complete control".

The lockdown, which was to end on Friday, was imposed in the coastal state on May 5. This is for the fourth time in the second wave of the pandemic that the state government has extended the lockdown.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Sunday extended till July 19 the lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but allowed a slew of relaxations, including for students. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, “the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 12 (5 am onwards) to July 19 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana." Through the order the state government also allowed several relaxations.

Universities and colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt clearing classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline exams with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms and other guidelines, the order stated.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the state by another week till July 20, and authorised district magistrates to cap the number of tourists visiting popular destinations in their jurisdictions on weekends if necessary. While a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours and a registration on the smart city portal are mandatory for tourists, district magistrates are authorised to put a limit on weekend visitors in their jurisdictions considering the geographical conditions and the tourist inflow, the latest guidelines issued by Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing must be maintained strictly at all places and violators penalised, the order said. Other relaxations that have been granted already are going to continue, it added.

Puducherry

The Puducherry government has extended the lockdown till the midnight of this month. The lockdown was to end tonight at 12. But, the coronavirus curfew would continue to be in force from 10 PM to 5 AM on all days, said an official press release here. Socio-political celebrations and entertainment- related gatherings are prohibited.

Shops and other commercial establishments, and trade centres are permitted to function from 9 AM to 9 PM while vegetable and fruit stalls can be open from 5 AM to 9 PM, the release said. Government departments and offices would function as per the guidelines of the Department of Public Administration and Reforms.

