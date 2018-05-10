GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Result 2018: Kerala Plus Two Result, Merit List Announced on keralaresults.nic.in. Kannur Tops District

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE RELEASED the Kerala Result 2018, Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) conducted the Kerala clas 12 examination for the academic year 2017-18.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Result 2018: Kerala Plus Two Result, Merit List Announced on keralaresults.nic.in. Kannur Tops District
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 | The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education announced the Kerala Result 2018, Kerala Plus Two Result on May 10 at 11 am. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, also known as Kerala Secondary Education Board released the Kerala Result 2018 or Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB conducted the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education Class 12 Exams March 7- March 27.  The KSEB Kerala Secondary Education Board's Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 will also be available on examresults.netkerala.indiaresults.com

MERIT LIST 

Kerala DHSE results declared  83.75%

Kannur top scoring district - 86.7%

Least scoring district - pathanamthitta - 77.1%

How to check the Kerala Results 2018, Kerala Plus Two Result: 

Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for Kerala Results 2018,  Kerala Plus Two Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2018,

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala Result 2018 will be displayed.

Step 5: Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.

Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018

All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page. Students can also check their Kerala Class 12th result 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018  via SMS

Get Kerala Result 2018 via SMS - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
 SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You