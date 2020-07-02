Kerala Revises Covid-19 Discharge Guidelines in Tune with ICMR Norms; Scraps 'Double Negative' Criterion

Kerala on Wednesday revised its discharge guidelines in line with those issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the new guidelines, the government has decided to do away with the "double negative" criterion for the discharge of coronavirus patients.

Earlier, if a patient had to be discharged, they were required to test negative on two consecutive tests.

For asymptomatic and mild patients, follow up test would be done on day 10 since the first positive result. If it comes negative, they would be discharged. For others, the test would be done on day 14 since the onset of symptoms. If the results come out negative, they would be discharged provided they have completed 14 days since the onset of symptoms and have not experienced any symptoms for the last three days.

After being discharged, they should not undertake any non-essential travel for seven days.

Here are the detailed guidelines:

- For asymptomatic patients, the Covid-19 test will be done on 10th day after the first result. If the test comes out negative, they would be discharged. They have been advised to not undertake any non-essential travel for seven days. If tests come out positive on day 10, the tests would be repeated every alternate day till the results come out negative.

- For those with mild symptoms, tests will be done on the 10th day since the onset of symptoms, if there are no symptoms. If the symptoms persist, the test will be done a day after they are resolved. If tests come out negative, the patients will be discharged if it has been 14 days since the onset of symptoms and they have no symptoms for the past three days. If positive, the test would be repeated every alternate day. They, too, have been asked to avoid all non-essential travel for seven days after being discharged.

- For severe cases, the test would be conducted on the 14th day since the onset of symptoms if there are no symptoms. If the results are negative, then the patient would be discharged provided it has been 14 days since the onset of symptoms. Additionally, they should not have experienced any symptoms for the last three days and should be clinically stable. If positive, here too, the tests would be repeated every alternate day. They have been told to avoid non-essential travel for seven days after discharge.