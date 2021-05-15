Kerala Saturday Lottery Result for May 15 Postponed Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Kerala State Lottery Department has postponed the Saturday lottery draw due to the Covid-19 lockdown across the state. The official website that publishes all the weekly results www.keralalotteryresult.net has mentioned the same. The new and extended date is yet to be announced.

The state lottery department has also postponed the Vishu Bumper BR-79 lottery which was scheduled to be held on May 23. Several previous draws were also cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Kerala State Lottery department rolls out seven weekly and six Mega Bumper lottery draws every year.

The government of Kerala has announced the extension of lockdown till May 23 considering the surge in coronavirus cases. The government has put four districts Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram under a “triple lockdown" with more restrictions.

Kerala on May 14 reported 34,694 fresh Covid cases and 93 deaths across the state, out of which Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases at 4,567 followed by Malappuram 3,997, Ernakulam 3,855, and Thrissur 3,162.

The state has been under complete lockdown since May 8. However, earlier it was scheduled till May 16 but keeping the continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, the state government has extended the lockdown period by one week.

