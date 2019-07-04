Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019: DHSE Declared Class 12 Improvement Results at dhsekerala.gov.in, Direct Links Here
The Kerala Department of Higher Education has declared Kerala SAY class 12 Result 2019 today on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019 Declared | The Kerala Department of Higher Education has declared Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result today on July 4. The DHSE Kerala has uploaded the Kerala Intermediate Improvement Result 2019 at its official website dhsekerala.gov.in. The result section of Kerala Department of Higher Education keralaresults.nic.in has also provided online window to check Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result 2019.
All candidates who have appeared for DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019 from June 10 to June 17 can check their Kerala SAY +2 Result online via the direct link given direct link" target="_blank">here. Below are steps for availing Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result and updated scorecard-
Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019: How to check Kerala Intermediate Improvement Result
Step 1- Visit the Department of Higher Education official website dhsekerala.gov.in or its result section keralaresults.nic.in or click on the direct URL given above.
Step 2- On the homepage, there is tab reading ‘DHSE Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019’ click on it
Step 3- On the new window, enter the asked Kerala SAY +2 details
Step 4- Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result can be viewed. Take a printout for future reference
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lara Dutta Gets A Hang of How It's Like to be in Game of Thrones, See Pics
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Her Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Demise of Boyfriend with Emotional Post
- Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
- Man Pours Water On Baidu CEO Robin Li While Speaking at Public Event
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s