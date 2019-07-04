Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019: DHSE Declared Class 12 Improvement Results at dhsekerala.gov.in, Direct Links Here

The Kerala Department of Higher Education has declared Kerala SAY class 12 Result 2019 today on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019: DHSE Declared Class 12 Improvement Results at dhsekerala.gov.in, Direct Links Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019 Declared | The Kerala Department of Higher Education has declared Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result today on July 4. The DHSE Kerala has uploaded the Kerala Intermediate Improvement Result 2019 at its official website dhsekerala.gov.in. The result section of Kerala Department of Higher Education keralaresults.nic.in has also provided online window to check Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result 2019.

All candidates who have appeared for DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019 from June 10 to June 17 can check their Kerala SAY +2 Result online via the direct link given direct link" target="_blank">here. Below are steps for availing Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result and updated scorecard-

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019: How to check Kerala Intermediate Improvement Result

Step 1- Visit the Department of Higher Education official website dhsekerala.gov.in or its result section keralaresults.nic.in or click on the direct URL given above.

Step 2- On the homepage, there is tab reading ‘DHSE Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019’ click on it

Step 3- On the new window, enter the asked Kerala SAY +2 details

Step 4- Kerala SAY +2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12 Improvement Result can be viewed. Take a printout for future reference

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

