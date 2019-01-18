Kerala Science and Technology Institute Puts Recruitment Process on Hold After Failing to Implement Reservation Policy

Kerala’s Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences has put its recruitment process on hold after National Commission for Schedule Tribe’s wrote to the Science and Technology Ministry saying the institute is “not following the reservation policy as mandated by the government.”The recruitment process for the posts of professors, assistant professors, associate professors, scientists and engineers (Group A) had earlier been scheduled for the January 21 and 22.The institute’s has however contested that the notification for the new posts was in compliance with the reservation policy, which includes exemption for reservation available for Scientific and Technical Posts in Group ‘A category other than the entry cadre.Meanwhile, Institute Director Dr Asha Kishore informed the Science and Technology department secretary, Ashutosh Sharma, that the selection process for “all Group A scientific and technical posts in SCTIMST is put on hold until further orders from Department of Science and Technology.”This is not the first time that the institute is being questioned on its implementation of the reservation policy.Earlier in November 2018 job applicant Baiju AS Philumon wrote to the commission saying that as per the RTI reply he had received responding to his query on SCTIMST’s recruitment process, the institute was not giving reservation for appointment of scientists and engineers.According to Baiju, the institute had however refused to reveal details about the board members involved in the interview process. The interview panel is required to have one SC/ST member.Recruitment process for the posts of registrar, “which is not a scientific and technical post” will still be conducted, as per the institute director’s letter.