Kerala Seeks Non-Stop Special Trains to Bring Back Stranded Keralites in Other States
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi seeking non-stop special trains and said the train can be used by guest workers in the state
File photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to the Centre seeking non-stop special trains to bring back Keralites stranded in various states due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The trains leaving from the state with guest workers can be used for this purpose on its return journey, Vijayan said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Migrant workers from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand have been taken to their respective states in the special trains from the state in the past two days.
