Kerala, Telangana and Bihar Seek Special Non-stop Trains to Facilitate Return of Migrant Workers

Thiruvananthapuram/Patna/Hyderabad: With the Centre issuing guidelines on inter-state movement of migrant workers, the Kerala government on Thursday renewed its demand for special non-stop trains to transport those who are keen to leave for their respective states.

State Chief Secretary has written a letter in this regard to the Union Home secretary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The state government had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange for special non-stop trains to transport the workers.

There are 3.60 lakh workers in over 20,000 camps in the the state and majority of them, hailing from West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, wanted to return home, Vijayan said.

The Union Home ministry in an order issued on Wednesday allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people who are stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective states with certain conditions.

As per the order, buses would be used for transporting the stranded persons and these vehicles would be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms on seating.

"There were so many people who wish to leave for their respective states. The distance they have to traverse from the southern state is very long it would be tiresome journey to transport them by bus and there was a possibility of the virus spreading", Vijayan said.

"We need to follow certain norms before arranging them to travel. Not all can leave at the same time. Some workers may show some haste. Police will look into it. They will be assisted with other health workers," he added.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav also demanded that the Centre arrange special trains and provide free transportation for

migrant workers to their native states.

Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant workers in Telangana, who belong to states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, he said it takes about three to five days for them to reach their native states if they travel by buses.

It is not appropriate for the Centre to say that the state governments concerned have to transport the migrant workers in buses, an official release quoted him as saying.

The Centre should take steps to send these workers to their native places in buses, under the auspices of respective state governments, after they reach their home states in trains, Yadav said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi made an appeal to the effect in a video message claiming that depending on the road route could take months because of the limited availability and capacity of buses.

"We will welcome all our people, willing to come back, from any part of the country. Arrangements like screening, home quarantine and institutional quarantine are in place. We have also appointed Pratyay Amrit (senior IAS officer of Principal Secretary rank) as the nodal officer," he said.

Modi said the number of those wanting to return is likely to be huge. "If we depend on buses, the process could take months to complete," he said.

"I would therefore urge the Centre to run special trains. These could be non-stop ones, with no halts between the points of departure and the destinations. Seating arrangements could be made for passengers in a way that social distancing is ensured. Food, water etc. could be made available on board," he added.

"These people are spread across the country. Their number is noticeably large in places like Delhi. We can opt for buses to bring people from places which are close to Bihar. But for far-off ones, the Centre should consider our request for special trains," said the senior BJP leader.

The deputy CM came out with his appeal shortly after having told reporters that Bihar did not have adequate number of buses and therefore the government will request states, where students, migrant workers etc. may be stranded, to help with the resources at their disposal.

