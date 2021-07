Kerala Sees Over 22,000 New Covid Cases, 131 Deaths in 24 Hours

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths. As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,96,902 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.2 per cent. So far, 2,67,33,694 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Of the new cases, 100 are health workers, 120 had come from outside the state and 20,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 876 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,46,211 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,19,098 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,113 in hospitals.

The Health Ministry had on Monday flagged the rise of cases in the state. “Nearly 22 districts - seven from Kerala, five from Manipur, three in Meghalaya among others - which have reported an increasing trend in daily new coronavirus cases during the last four weeks which is a cause of concern," Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member on Health had said.

