Kerala Sees Spike in Covid-19 Cases as 26 More Test Positive

In a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala in several days, as many as 26 people, including seven foreign returnees and a police personnel, tested positive on Thursday, taking the number of people under treatment to 64.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 560.

While ten of the new cases were from Kasaragod district, Malappuram reported five, Palakkad and Wayanad three each, Kannur two and Pathnamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode districts one case each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Three people -- two from Kollam and one from Kannur -- have recovered, he told reporters here.