Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Sets Up 4,603 Camps for Over 1 Lakh 'Guest Labourers' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said masks, soaps and hand sanitisers were provided with active community kitchens operating in the temporary campsites.

News18

Updated:March 28, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Sets Up 4,603 Camps for Over 1 Lakh 'Guest Labourers' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Representative Image. Daily wage workers and homeless people eat food inside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has set up 4,603 camps for the wellbeing of migrant labourers that are stranded in the state due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Officials said about 1, 44,000 "guest labourers" are temporarily living in the camps.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing the media said that food, accommodation and preventive measures will be provided to all the workers in the camps. “We have taken measures to provide masks, soaps and hand sanitisers. Educational institutions will be converted into camps for them."

On issues related to certain areas in the state where labourers were reported suffering due to lack of supplies and poor living conditions, Vijayan said, “District collectors have to take the onus of the migrants' plight and ensure that they receive help.” He also called for the labour department to act effectively and said the local bodies will be responsible for coordination purposes.

Community kitchens at the campsites were also said to have started operating. "Their food, hygiene and health are being taken care of. Brochures and video messages are also prepared in their languages to educate them. Health workers who know Hindi will educate them on the do's and don'ts," the chief minister said.

The emergency response that is taken by the Kerala government, including ensuring the welfare of the stranded workers and the announcement of the economic package for different sections of the society has been widely appreciated.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram