English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Sets up Special Lottery to Raise Rs 100 Crore for Flood Relief
Thomas Issac told the media that each ticket would cost Rs 250 and the draw would take place on October 3. The entire proceeds of the lottery will go to the CMDRF.
File photo of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: To raise additional funds towards the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) following the floods in Kerala, Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Friday announced a special lottery.
Issac told the media that each ticket would cost Rs 250 and the draw would take place on October 3. The entire proceeds of the lottery will go to the CMDRF.
"The lottery has been named ‘Ashwas' and there would be a first prize of Rs 1 lakh in each series and Rs 5,000 on 108,000 tickets," said Issac.
According to a source in the know of things, in all there would 96 lakh tickets that would be printed in nine series.
"The target of this special lottery is to raise Rs 100 crore, which will be the net profit for the state government after meeting all expenses of this special lottery, if all the 96 lakh tickets are sold," said the source who did not wish to be identified.
The floods have killed some 370 people -- since the monsoon rains began on May 29 -- and caused widespread destruction.
Also Watch
Issac told the media that each ticket would cost Rs 250 and the draw would take place on October 3. The entire proceeds of the lottery will go to the CMDRF.
"The lottery has been named ‘Ashwas' and there would be a first prize of Rs 1 lakh in each series and Rs 5,000 on 108,000 tickets," said Issac.
According to a source in the know of things, in all there would 96 lakh tickets that would be printed in nine series.
"The target of this special lottery is to raise Rs 100 crore, which will be the net profit for the state government after meeting all expenses of this special lottery, if all the 96 lakh tickets are sold," said the source who did not wish to be identified.
The floods have killed some 370 people -- since the monsoon rains began on May 29 -- and caused widespread destruction.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Jimmy Shergill, Piyush Mishra's Comic Timing is the Only Highlight
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...