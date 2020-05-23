INDIA

1-MIN READ

Kerala Should be Informed about Special Trains Beforehand: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

It was essential to have the list of passengers, details regarding their address, telephone numbers, as otherwise it would adversely affect the government's fight against COVID-19, he stated.

  • PTI Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Railways to inform the state beforehand when special trains are allotted and the details of the passengers travelling.

The request was made by Vijayan in an e-mail to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

It was essential to have the list of passengers, details regarding their address, telephone numbers, as otherwise it would adversely affect the government's fight against COVID-19, he stated.

Kerala was not informed when a special train from Mumbai left for the state capital on May22, he said.

Information about the passengers was needed to make arrangements for health check-upand their onward journey and quarantine facilities,he said.

Kerala has seen a huge surgein coronavirus cases on Saturday with 62 fresh cases, including 49 returnees from abroad and other states, being reported.


