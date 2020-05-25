INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kerala Snake-bite Assassin Killed Wife at Second Attempt

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Police in Kerala said phone records showed the man -- named as Sooraj -- had been in contact with serpent handlers and had also watched snake videos on the internet.

  • AFP New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Share this:

After first failing with a viper, a man in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by letting loose a cobra in her room, police said Monday.

Police in Kerala said phone records showed the man -- named as Sooraj -- had been in contact with serpent handlers and had also watched snake videos on the internet.

In March, the 27-year-old got hold of a highly venomous Russell's viper which bit his wife Uthra and left her in hospital for almost two months, police official Ashok Kumar told AFP.

While still recuperating at her parents' house earlier this month, Sooraj obtained a cobra from a snake handler and threw the animal at his sleeping wife.

"Sooraj stayed in the same room as Uthra as if nothing had happened. He was going about his morning routine the next day when he was alerted by Uthra's mother's screams," a police statement said.

"They took her to the hospital where the doctor said she had died," it added.

Uthra's parents became suspicious when Sooraj tried to secure ownership of his wife's property just days after her death.

She was from an affluent family, but Sooraj -- who worked in a private bank -- was not so well off.

The couple had a one-year-old child.

Police said the marriage had involved a huge dowry comprising nearly 100 gold coins, a new car and some Rs 5,00,000 rupees in cash.

"Sooraj feared that divorcing Uthra would mean giving back all the dowry. That's when he decided to kill her," the police statement said.

The snake provider was also arrested, it added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading