Kerala Sounds Alert for Fishermen as Low Pressure Intensifies in Arabian Sea

The Kerala government, along with the state Disaster Management Committee, on Tuesday sounded an alert along its coast in view of a well marked low pressure over the Indian Ocean, asking officials to ensure return of fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing.The low pressure is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 48 hours, the Met office said.The warning also predicts rains and thunder showers across Kerala and heavy rainfall across south Kerala till March 15. It predicts a wind speed of upto 65 Kmph, over south Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coast for the next 48 hours.The alert comes in the backdrop of Ochki cyclone that hit the coasts of the state, neighbouring Tamil Nadu and union territory of Lakshadweep in November-December last year, claiming the lives of several fishermen and leaving many missing. The Kerala government was heavily criticised at the time for not sending out advisories in advance.The Disaster Management Authority has also given direction to the district collectors to have coastal taluk control rooms functioning 24*7, raise signal alert in all ports and harbours and take control of coastal relief shelters.A high level-meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assessed the situation.Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said: "Fishermen should not strictly venture out into the sea till Thursday. We will also ensure that fishermen are not there in areas where there is already an alert. with the help of navy and coastguard they are trying to bring back those fishermen who are stuck in deep sea."According to weather bloggers, this is the first depression over Arabian sea during the month of March in over 125 years. The depression comes barely months after Cyclone Ocki battered the coasts of Kerala in November 2017.