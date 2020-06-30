Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: DHSE Board Results to be Out Today at 11am at keralaresults.nic.in

Event Highlights
The results come after a long delay caused due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state. Around 4.2 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 board exam this year.
Alternative Websites to Check SSLC Result 2020 | Sometimes the board's official website takes time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of the result. Hence, here's is a list of alternative websites where a student can check his/her much-awaited result:
kerala.gov.in
keralaresults.nic.in
results.itschool.gov.in
cdit.org
prd.kerala.gov.in
results.nic.in
educationkerala.gov.in
Covid-19 Delayed Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | Initially, Kerala Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 10-26. However, the Kerala board had to cancel the physics, chemistry and mathematics papers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, these papers were held in the month of May keeping Covid-19 protocols in place.
Kerala SSLC Result | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce result of Class 10 or SSLC today. The 10th Kerala board result will be made available on board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
According to the official time table, the exams were scheduled to take place from March 10 to 26. However, exams for some of the papers could not be conducted due to the nationwide postponement of exams and subsequent lockdown.
The pending exams were then taken in the month of May, keeping all social distancing guidelines in place. Usually, by April or May the Kerala SSLC results are declared but this year the date got delayed to June-end.
In order to keep the entire result out procedure safe, authorities have issued several websites that can be used to check the Kerala SSLC results 2020. This also ensures that if the official site crashes, students, parents and teachers will have back up websites.
Students can visit the following partner websites for authentic Kerala SSLC Result 2020 - prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, cdit.org, examresults.net/kerala, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.
Other than these sites, results can be accessed through the official mobile phone app Saphalam 2020 (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kite.saphalam&hl=en_IN). Through this, you will get school wise, district wise and DEO wise results in the Result Analysis Link. The application has been powered by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education.
The state education board will be releasing the results of Class 12 board exams on July 10. With this, over 8 lakh higher secondary students’ long wait will come to an end.
