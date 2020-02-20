Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 Available at https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/. Here is How Schools Can Download It

Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 has been released by The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on February 19. Schools can download the Kerala SSLC Hall Tickets from the official website of iExaMS --https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/.

Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 should be provided by schools to students and no candidate can download the admit card own his own as it requires a seal of principal/head of school. Head of Schools can download Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 using username and password.

Schools are advised to get admit cards from the official website are required to provide Kerala SSLC Admit Card to students on or before February 24, 2020.

How to download Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020

• Visit the official website - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/

• Then enter username, password and captcha.

• After that, click on the login option.

• Take print out and put school’s stamp on Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket.

Important instructions

Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 is an important document and should be carried to exam centre every time you go to take the exam. It is an identity proof of candidates appearing for the examination. One has to show the admit card if invigilator asks for it.

Here are the details that would be present on your Kerala SSLC Admit Card.

• Name of the Board

• Examination Name

• Respective Class

• Roll Number

• Enrollment Number

• Father’s Name

• Mother’s Name

• Date of Birth

• List of SUbjects

• Subject Code

• Test Centre Details

• Photograph of the Student

• Signature

• Important Instructions

Students should check all the details carefully and if they find any discrepancy they should immediately contact their respective schools.

