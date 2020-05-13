Kerala SSLC, HSLC Revised Date Sheet Released, Exams to Start from May 26; Check Here

The State government has released the revised timetable for the Kerala SSLC examination, and plus one, plus two examinations.

According to an announcement made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, the state education department will conduct the pending Kerala SSLC, plus one and plus two examinations from May 26 to 29. Meanwhile, the exams for Class 8 and 9 will not be held this year, as per a decision by DHE Kerala.

As per a report in Manorama online, the Kerala HSLC 2020 board examinations will be conducted in the morning shift.

Students who were waiting for the revised timetable can check the date sheet here.

Kerala SSLC revised date-sheet

May 26 – Mathematics



May 27 – Chemistry



May 28 – Physics

Kerala Plus One revised date-sheet

May 26 – Entrepreneurship Development



May 27 – Music/Accountancy/Geography/Social Work/Sanskrit Sahithya



May 28 - Economics

Kerala Plus Two revised date-sheet

May 26 – Entrepreneurship Development



May 27 – Biology/ Geology/ Sanskrit Shastra/ Electronics/ Communicative English/ Statistics/ Part III Languages



May 28 – Business Studies/ Psychology / Electronic Service Technology/ Electronic Systems



May 29 – History/ Islamic History and Culture/ Computer Applications/ Home Science. Computer Science



May 30 – Mathematic/ Political Science/ Journalism

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for the exams that have already been conducted will begin from Wednesday, May 13.