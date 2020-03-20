Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exam Postpone Due to Rising Cases of Coronavirus

The Kerala government on Friday decided to defer all examinations slated to be held till March 31 in view of the growing cases of coronavirus. As a result of the decision, all exams including university examinations, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and higher secondary exams stand postponed till further notice.

The decision was announced following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state government had drawn flak for asking universities to conduct exams as per schedule.

Terming the earlier order a suicidal step, opposition parties took a swipe at the Pinarayi Vijayan government for not delaying the exams despite rising cases of coronavirus in the state. The virus has infected over 20 people in the state.

The state government had justified its decision of not deferring the exams by saying that it had taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students.

University Grant Commission (UGC) yesterday issued a circular asking university and colleges affiliated to them to put off exams till March 31.

The Vijayan government, however, later decided to abide by the directive of the UGC, delaying exams to a later date.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court has issued an order to deffer class 10 board examinations, which were scheduled to take place between March 22-31.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and various other state boards and colleges have also postponed their exams in the light of COVID-19 outbreak.

Several recruitment bodies have deferred their examinations keeping in mind the safety of candidates.

Coronavirus has reached over 100 countries, including India, and infected over two lakh people across the world. More than 10,000 people, including five in India, have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

