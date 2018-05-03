English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala SSLC Result 2018: SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 Announced at 10.30 AM on kbpe.org
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations KBPE also known as Kerala State Education Board or the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education declared the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Results 2018 or Kerala Class 10 Exam results 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education released the Kerala SSLC Result 2018, Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website kbpe.org.
The KBPE Kerala Board of Public Examinations also known as Kerala State Education Board, also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 or Kerala Class 10 Exam result 2018 from March 7 to March 26, 2018. Students can also check their Kerala Class 10 exam results on examresults.net/kerala , result.inc.in
Students need to follow the steps to check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 Examination Results 2018 or Kerala Class 10 results 2018
Step 1: Log onto kbpe.org
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says SSLC Results 2018 Click Here. This will allow to check the SSLC result 2018 Kerala
Step 3: Click on the link; fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required. Your Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2018 will be displayed
Step 4: The SSLC results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and the SSLC Exam Result 2018 Kerala
Step 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2018
Students who have appeared for Kerala State Education Board's Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2018 result on mobile
KERALA SSLC Results 2018 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
