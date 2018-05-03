English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala SSLC Result 2018: Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 Will be Announced Today at 10.30 AM on kbpe.org
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations KBPE also known as Kerala State Education Board (or the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education) will announce the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2018 or Kerala Class 10 Exam result 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018 (today). The Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education will announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2018, Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website kbpe.org.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations KBPE also known as Kerala State Education Board (or the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education) will announce the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2018 or Kerala Class 10 Exam result 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education will announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2018, Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website kbpe.org
The KBPE Kerala Board of Public Examinations also known as Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 or Kerala Class 10 Exam result 2018 from March 7 to March 26, 2018. Students can also check their Kerala Class 10 exam results on examresults.net/kerala , result.inc.in
Students need to follow the steps to check their Kerala SSLC Examination Result 2018 or Kerala Class 10 result 2018
Step 1: Log onto kbpe.org
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says SSLC Results 2018 Click Here. This will allow to check the SSLC result 2018 Kerala
Step 3: Click on the link; fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required. Your Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2018 will be displayed
Step 4: The SSLC results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and the SSLC Exam Result 2018 Kerala
Step 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2018
Students who have appeared for Kerala State Education Board's Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2018 result on mobile
KERALA SSLC Results 2018 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The KBPE Kerala Board of Public Examinations also known as Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 or Kerala Class 10 Exam result 2018 from March 7 to March 26, 2018. Students can also check their Kerala Class 10 exam results on examresults.net/kerala , result.inc.in
Students need to follow the steps to check their Kerala SSLC Examination Result 2018 or Kerala Class 10 result 2018
Step 1: Log onto kbpe.org
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says SSLC Results 2018 Click Here. This will allow to check the SSLC result 2018 Kerala
Step 3: Click on the link; fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required. Your Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2018 will be displayed
Step 4: The SSLC results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and the SSLC Exam Result 2018 Kerala
Step 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2018
Students who have appeared for Kerala State Education Board's Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2018 result on mobile
KERALA SSLC Results 2018 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team