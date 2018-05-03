GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala SSLC Result 2018: SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 Out on kbpe.org. Check Your Grades

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations KBPE also known as Kerala State Education Board or the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education will announce the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Results 2018  or Kerala Class 10 Exam results 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education will announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2018, Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 on its official website kbpe.org.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The KBPE Kerala Board of Public Examinations also known as Kerala State Education Board, also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Kerala SSLC Examination 2018  or Kerala Class 10 Exam result 2018 from  March 7 to March 26, 2018. Students can also check their Kerala Class 10 exam results on examresults.net/kerala , result.inc.in

Students need to follow the steps to check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 Examination Results 2018 or Kerala Class 10 results 2018

Step 1: Log onto kbpe.org

Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says SSLC Results 2018 Click Here. This will allow to check the SSLC result 2018 Kerala

Step 3: Click on the link; fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required. Your Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2018 will be displayed

Step 4: The SSLC results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and the SSLC Exam Result 2018 Kerala 

Step 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2018

Students who have appeared for Kerala State Education Board's Kerala SSLC Examination 2018 can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2018 result on mobile

KERALA SSLC Results 2018 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS

SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

