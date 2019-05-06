English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Announced at keralapareekshabhavan.in; 98.11 Percent Passed
The Kerala SSLC result 2019, Kerala Board 10th result 2019 released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | The Kerala Board of Secondary Education announced the Kerala SSLC Result 2019, Kerala 10th Result 2019. In Kerala, the examination conducting body, the Kerala Board of Secondary Education released the 2019 Kerala SSLC Result on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in
The Kerala education board was responsible for conducting the Kerala SSLC class 10 examinations for the academic year 2018-19. The Kerala SSLC class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March. The Kerala Board examinations for class 10 were commenced from March 13-March 27. Students who are waiting for their Kerala SSLC Result 2019 can check their results on these websites as well: examresults.net മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total students - 4,34.729
Total Pass Percentage - 98.11%
37334 scored A+
Top District - Malapuram: 99.33%
Students are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their Kerala SSLC Result 2019:
Step 1: Log onto keralapareekshabhavan.in
Step 2: Look for the tab SSLC Results 2019 Click Here
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required.
Step 4: Y our Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2019
Students can also check their Kerala Board Result 2019 for class 10 via SMS
Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS
KERALA SSLC Results 2019 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10
REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Last year, the Kerala SSLC Exam was conducted across 2933 centres across Kerala with 18 of these centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf countries.
