Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Announced at keralapareekshabhavan.in; 98.11 Percent Passed

The Kerala Board of Secondary Education announced the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 , Kerala 10th Result 2019. In Kerala, the examination conducting body, the Kerala Board of Secondary Education released the 2019 Kerala SSLC Result on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in The Kerala education board was responsible for conducting the Kerala SSLC class 10 examinations for the academic year 2018-19. The Kerala SSLC class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March. The Kerala Board examinations for class 10 were commenced from March 13-March 27. Students who are waiting for their Kerala SSLC Result 2019 can check their results on these websites as well: examresults.net Total students - 4,34.729Total Pass Percentage - 98.11%37334 scored A+Top District - Malapuram: 99.33%Students are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their Kerala SSLC Result 2019:Step 1: Log onto keralapareekshabhavan.in Step 2: Look for the tab SSLC Results 2019 Click HereStep 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required.Step 4: Y our Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2019 will be displayedStep 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2019Students can also check their Kerala Board Result 2019 for class 10 via SMSSMS -