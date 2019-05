Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Date: Kerala Board 10th Results Likely to be Declared on May at keralaresults.nic.in

REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263



SSLC or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate is the certification that a student receives when he/she successfully completes his/her secondary schooling level examinations. The SSLC examination is given different names by different boards in India. dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala SSLC Result is expected to be declared by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on May 8 (Wednesday). The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on its official website at dhsekerala.gov.in kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in . However, the Kerala Board students can also check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2019 on other websites such as examresults.net . All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 here on this page.The Kerala Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination from March 7 to March 26, 2019. Students who had appeared for the SSLC class 10 examination under the Kerala Board must keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready before May 8 in order to quickly access their Kerala SSLC result 2019 once it is released.Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.SMS -