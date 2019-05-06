English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala Board 10th Results Likely to be Out Today at 2pm at keralaresults.nic.in
The Kerala SSLC result 2019, Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | The Kerala SSLC Result is expected to be declared by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on May 6 (today). The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on its official website at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. However, the Kerala Board students can also check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2019 on other websites such as examresults.net. All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 here on this page.
The Kerala Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination from March 7 to March 26, 2019. Students who had appeared for the SSLC class 10 examination under the Kerala Board must keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready before May 8 in order to quickly access their Kerala SSLC result 2019 once it is released.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS
KERALA SSLC Results 2019 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10
REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
SSLC or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate is the certification that a student receives when he/she successfully completes his/her secondary schooling level examinations. The SSLC examination is given different names by different boards in India.
The Kerala Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination from March 7 to March 26, 2019. Students who had appeared for the SSLC class 10 examination under the Kerala Board must keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready before May 8 in order to quickly access their Kerala SSLC result 2019 once it is released.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS
KERALA SSLC Results 2019 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10
SSLC or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate is the certification that a student receives when he/she successfully completes his/her secondary schooling level examinations. The SSLC examination is given different names by different boards in India.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- Ajay Devgn Fan Suffering From Cancer Appeals to Actor to Stop Promoting Tobacco Products
- Soni Razdan on Daughter Shaheen Bhatt's Depression: She Went Through So Much at Such Young Age
- Disha Patani Teases 'Something Special', Posts Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results