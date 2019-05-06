Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala Board Class 10 Results Declared at keralaresults.nic.in; Merit List

The Kerala Board 10th result 2019, Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala Board Class 10 Results Declared at keralaresults.nic.in; Merit List
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | The Kerala Board of Secondary Education has declared the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 . The Kerala Board of Secondary Education announced the 2019 Kerala SSLC Result, Kerala Board Result 2019 for Class 10 on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala education board conducted the Kerala SSLC class 10 examinations for the academic year 2018-19. The Kerala Board examinations for class 10 began on March 13 and the last exam was on March 27. Students can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2019 can check their results on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Statistics:

Total students - 4,34.729
Total Pass Percentage - 98.11%
37334 scored A+
Top District - Malapuram: 99.33%

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Log onto keralapareekshabhavan.in
Step 2: Look for the tab SSLC Results 2019 Click Here
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC 10th Class Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 5: Take a printout of your Kerala SSLC Result 2019

Students can also check their Kerala Board Result 2019 for class 10 via SMS

Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS
KERALA SSLC Results 2019 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

In 2018, the Kerala SSLC Exam was conducted across 2,933 centres across Kerala with 18 of these centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf countries.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
