Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results Released at keralaresults.nic.in

May 6, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps below to check your Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.

Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.