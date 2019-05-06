Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results Released at keralaresults.nic.in

Event Highlights
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Statistics
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Declared
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Shortly
- Kerala Education Minister's Message
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Marksheet
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Check Steps
- Kerala THSLC Result Today
- 49% Girls Took Kerala SSLC Exam 2019
- When Were Kerala SSLC Exams Held?
- Other Websites for Kerala SSLC Result
- 4.34 Lakh Students Await SSLC Result
- Official Websites for Kerala SSLC Results
- Kerala Board Press Conference
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Time
- Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Today
The Kerala Board Class 10 result 2019 or Kerala SSLC result 2019 can also be received through a text message. Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS by typing this SMS: KERALA10
Number of Websites to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | Class 10 students under Kerala Board must visit the following websites to check their Kerala SSLC result 2019 quickly:
educationkerala.gov.in
kerala.gov.in
examresults.net
prd.kerala.gov.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.nic.in
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 via SMS | As 4.34 lakh students anxiously await their Kerala Board Class 10 results, the websites might be slow or lag making it difficult for students to check their SSLC exam results. Therefore, keep your phones ready to check the Kerala SSLC results via SMS:
SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER. Send the message to 56263
Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Keep a Copy Of the Online Marksheet | The Kerala Board students are suggested to retain a copy of the Kerala SSLC result marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board soon after the SSLC results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
CLICK TO READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Websites to Check
The Kerala SSLC result 2019, Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps below to check your Kerala SSLC result 2019:
Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Kerala THSLC Result Today | The Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate Exam (THSLC) result will also be declared today. The result will be announced at the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Last year 98.6% students cleared the THSLC exam.
CLICK TO READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala Board 10th Results Likely to be Out Today at 2pm at keralaresults.nic.in
The Kerala SSLC result 2019, Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
Other Websites for Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | Considering the number of students awaiting the SSLC result in Kerala, the official result portals are bound to crash immediately after the results are released. But, students must not panic and instead, should rather visit other websites which are also hosting the Kerala SSLC results. The websites are: examresults. net and indiaresults.com
Official Websites for Kerala SSLC Results | The Kerala Board class 10 results or the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 will be released on three official websited: dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Board Press Conference | The Kerala Board will conduct a press conference today at 2pm following which the Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board class 10 result 2019 will be released at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath will preside over the presser.
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Statistics:
Total students - 4,34.729
Total Pass Percentage - 98.11%
37334 scored A+
Top District - Malapuram: 99.33%
The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on its official website at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. However, there are other websites where you can check your Kerala Class 10 results as well, such as, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The Kerala board students should await their SSLC results with their admit cards ready as they will be required to enter vital details such as the roll number, exam center, etc. at the time of checking their Kerala SSLC result 2019 on May 6.
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 133/720.0 overs 134/116.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 173/620.0 overs 175/319.2 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 170/520.0 overs 173/418.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs IRE 381/350.0 overs 185/1034.4 oversWest Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets