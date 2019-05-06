SPONSORED BY
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results to be Out Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in

News18.com | May 6, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates | In Kerala, the SSLC Result 2019 will be announced soon at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Board confirmed that the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be declared today at 2pm. The Kerala Board officials will first conduct a press conference following which the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 here on this page.

The Kerala Board Class 10 result 2019 or Kerala SSLC result 2019 can also be received through a text message. Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS by typing this SMS: KERALA10REGISTRATION NUMBER. Send the message to 56263 and you will instantly receive your Kerala SSLC class 10 results on your phone. മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം
May 6, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

As of now, the Kerala board official website at keralaresults.nic.in is showing the inactive link to check the SSLC Exam Result 2019 Kerala.

May 6, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2019 via SMS | As 4.34 lakh students anxiously await their Kerala Board Class 10 results, the websites might be slow or lag making it difficult for students to check their SSLC exam results. Therefore, keep your phones ready to check the Kerala SSLC results via SMS:

SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER. Send the message to 56263

May 6, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Keep a Copy Of the Online Marksheet | The Kerala Board students are suggested to retain a copy of the Kerala SSLC result marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board soon after the SSLC results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

May 6, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Websites to Check

The Kerala SSLC result 2019, Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

May 6, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check | Follow the steps below to check your Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen. 
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.

May 6, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Kerala THSLC Result Today | The Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate Exam (THSLC) result will also be declared today. The result will be announced at the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Last year 98.6% students cleared the THSLC exam.

May 6, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

49% Girls Took Kerala SSLC Exam in 2019 | This year, among 4.34 lakh students who had appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination, 212615 were girl students. Last year, also, there were 2.16 lakh girls among 4.41 lakh students. The participation of girl students stands at 49%.

May 6, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala Board 10th Results Likely to be Out Today at 2pm at keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala SSLC result 2019, Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

May 6, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Kerala SSLC Exam 2019 Was Held at 2923 Centres | In Kerala, the board examinations for class 10 students were held from March 13 to 28 in which over 4.35 lakh students had appeared across 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. 

May 6, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

Other Websites for Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | Considering the number of students awaiting the SSLC result in Kerala, the official result portals are bound to crash immediately after the results are released. But, students must not panic and instead, should rather visit other websites which are also hosting the Kerala SSLC results. The websites are: examresults. net and indiaresults.com

May 6, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

4.34 Lakh Students Await SSLC Result | The Kerala Board class 10 examination was taken by 4.34 lakh students this year. Thus, close to 4.34 lakh class 10 students are anxiously awaiting Kerala SSLC result 2019 today. 

May 6, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

Official Websites for Kerala SSLC Results | The Kerala Board class 10 results or the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 will be released on three official websited: dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

May 6, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

Kerala Board Press Conference | The Kerala Board will conduct a press conference today at 2pm following which the Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board class 10 result 2019 will be released at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath will preside over the presser. 

May 6, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Time | The Kerala Board confirmed that the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be declared today at 2pm. Kerala Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath will announce the SSLC result in a press conference, first.

May 6, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Today | The Kerala SSLC Result 2019 or the Kerala Board class 10 results will be announced today, comfirmed Kerala Board officials. The Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be announced after a press conference by the Kerala Board. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results to be Out Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.

The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on its official website at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. However, there are other websites where you can check your Kerala Class 10 results as well, such as, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Kerala board students should await their SSLC results with their admit cards ready as they will be required to enter vital details such as the roll number, exam center, etc. at the time of checking their Kerala SSLC result 2019 on May 6.
