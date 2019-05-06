SPONSORED BY
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala Board 10th Results to be Out Soon at keralaresults.nic.in

News18.com | May 6, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates | In Kerala, the SSLC Result 2019 will be announced soon at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Board confirmed that the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be declared today at 2pm. The Kerala Board officials will first conduct a press conference following which the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 here on this page.

The Kerala Board Class 10 result 2019 or Kerala SSLC result 2019 can also be received through a text message. Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS by typing this SMS: KERALA10REGISTRATION NUMBER. Send the message to 56263 and you will instantly receive your Kerala SSLC class 10 results on your phone.
May 6, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Time | The Kerala Board confirmed that the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be declared today at 2pm. Kerala Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath will announce the SSLC result in a press conference, first.

May 6, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Today | The Kerala SSLC Result 2019 or the Kerala Board class 10 results will be announced today, comfirmed Kerala Board officials. The Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be announced after a press conference by the Kerala Board. 

The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on its official website at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. However, there are other websites where you can check your Kerala Class 10 results as well, such as, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Kerala board students should await their SSLC results with their admit cards ready as they will be required to enter vital details such as the roll number, exam center, etc. at the time of checking their Kerala SSLC result 2019 on May 6.
