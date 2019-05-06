Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala Board 10th Results to be Out Soon at keralaresults.nic.in

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates | In Kerala, the SSLC Result 2019 will be announced soon at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Board confirmed that the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be declared today at 2pm. The Kerala Board officials will first conduct a press conference following which the Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 here on this page.
The Kerala Board Class 10 result 2019 or Kerala SSLC result 2019 can also be received through a text message. Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS by typing this SMS: KERALA10
REGISTRATION NUMBER. Send the message to 56263 and you will instantly receive your Kerala SSLC class 10 results on your phone.
The Kerala Board Class 10 result 2019 or Kerala SSLC result 2019 can also be received through a text message. Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS by typing this SMS: KERALA10
Read More
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be released by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on its official website at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. However, there are other websites where you can check your Kerala Class 10 results as well, such as, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The Kerala board students should await their SSLC results with their admit cards ready as they will be required to enter vital details such as the roll number, exam center, etc. at the time of checking their Kerala SSLC result 2019 on May 6.
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 133/720.0 overs 134/116.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 173/620.0 overs 175/319.2 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 170/520.0 overs 173/418.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs IRE 381/350.0 overs 185/1034.4 oversWest Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets