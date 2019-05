Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Results Expected on May 8; Check Here for Details

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2019 results are expected to be declared on May 8.Once released, the results can be accessed at multiple websites like kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway.How to check the Kerala SSLC 2019 result:1.Visit the official Kerala results website.2.Click on the link to check the SSLC results website on the home page.3.Enter the necessary student information and submit.4.he result will be displayed. Take a print out for future referenceMore than 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the exam for the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination. The examination was conducted in the month of March.