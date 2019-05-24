Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 Released at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Direct Link Here

The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 is uploaded at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 Released at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or KPB, located in Thiruvanathapuram has declared the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019 on May 23 (Thursday). The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 is uploaded at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates, who have applied for the rechecking of their Kerala SSLC 2019 examination, can check their Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10 Scrutiny Result on this link , which is especially created for the easy download of Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019. To minimize the hassle the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also provided a direct URL for Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019. Students can download the Kerala SSLC Revaluation result 2019 from the link.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019

Check your revised scores gained in Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result 2019, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019 with the below-listed steps, which are to be followed at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, SSLC Examinations, Thiruvanathapuram official website-

• Visit the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in or click at direct URLs
• Click on the SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 link
• Enter Register number and Date of Birth
• Submit the details
• The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result will be displayed
• Take a printout as it will be required while collecting your updated Kerala SSLC Result, which will have the revised scores

The Kerala State Education Board which is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board examination had released its result on May 6, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

