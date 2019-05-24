English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 Released at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Check Direct Link Here
The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 is uploaded at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or KPB, located in Thiruvanathapuram has declared the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019 on May 23 (Thursday). The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 is uploaded at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates, who have applied for the rechecking of their Kerala SSLC 2019 examination, can check their Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10 Scrutiny Result on this link , which is especially created for the easy download of Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019. To minimize the hassle the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also provided a direct URL for Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019. Students can download the Kerala SSLC Revaluation result 2019 from the link.
Steps to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019
Check your revised scores gained in Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result 2019, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019 with the below-listed steps, which are to be followed at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, SSLC Examinations, Thiruvanathapuram official website-
• Visit the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in or click at direct URLs
• Click on the SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 link
• Enter Register number and Date of Birth
• Submit the details
• The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result will be displayed
• Take a printout as it will be required while collecting your updated Kerala SSLC Result, which will have the revised scores
The Kerala State Education Board which is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board examination had released its result on May 6, 2019.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Steps to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019
Check your revised scores gained in Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result 2019, Kerala SSLC Revised Result 2019 with the below-listed steps, which are to be followed at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, SSLC Examinations, Thiruvanathapuram official website-
• Visit the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in or click at direct URLs
• Click on the SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 link
• Enter Register number and Date of Birth
• Submit the details
• The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019, Kerala Class 10th Scrutiny Result will be displayed
• Take a printout as it will be required while collecting your updated Kerala SSLC Result, which will have the revised scores
The Kerala State Education Board which is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board examination had released its result on May 6, 2019.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani on Working With Bharat Co-star Salman Khan: He is a Very Grounded Person
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results