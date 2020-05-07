Kerala State Board Exams to be Held from May 21 to May 29, Check Details at keralapareekshabhavan.in

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has announced that the remaining examinations for SSLC (Class 10), +1 (Class 11) and HSE (Class 12) will now be held between May 21 and May 29. The final schedule of the exams will soon be released on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.







The evaluation of the board exams that have already been conducted will commence from May 13.







The exams for KBPE Class 10 and Class 12 were to be held between March 10 and March 26. However, the examination got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown throughout the country.







According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that an education program will begin from June 1 even if there is a delay in reopening of the schools.







This program will be available on Kite Victorian channel, web and mobile phones. He has also mentioned that arrangements will be made for those who do not have access to any of these options.







CM Viajayan announced that 81,609 teachers of primary and upper primary levels will complete the online training, which began before the announcement of online lockdown.







Meanwhile, Kerala has shown a significant improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state government has ordered strict 14-day quarantine for all the people coming to the state from red zone areas.