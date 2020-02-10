Kerala State Lottery Department Announces Pournami Lottery Result at keralalotteries.com

The Kerala state lottery department on Sunday announced the Kerala State Lottery Result of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-429. The result for Pournami Lottery RN-429 was released by the Kerala state lottery department on its official department at keralalotteries.com. One can also check the lottery result via direct link here.

The first prize for Kerala State Lottery Results is 70 lakh. The lucky ticket number is RH 457478.

The second prize goes to ticket number RH-939354. The ticket owner took home Rs 5 lakh. The ticket number RJ-425329 took home the third prize worth Rs 2 lakh.

The ticket numbers RA 457478, RB 457478, RC 457478, RD 457478,RE 457478, RF 457478 RG 457478, RJ 457478,RK 457478, RL 457478 and RM 457478 took home the consolation prize worth Rs. 8 thousand.

Kerala state lottery result: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Look for Kerala Lottery Result

Step 3: Click on Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-429

Step 4: Check your ticket number on the list

Step 5: Download the Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-429 and keep a printout for future use

The first lottery department in the country was set up in Kerala in 1967. Then state finance minister PK Kunju expected revenue from lottery ticket sale to be a major source of non-tax revenue.

