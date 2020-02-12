Delhi result tally
Kerala State Lottery Department Releases WIN-WIN Lottery Results at keralalotteries.com. How to Check Online
The first prize was won by ticket number WO-800754, who got a price money of Rs 65 lakh, the second prize was bagged by ticket number WV-361853 which got him or her a prize money of Rs 10 lakh.
Image for representation.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Result on Monday. The Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Result was released by the department on its official website http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducted the draw at Gorkybhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
The first prize was won by ticket number WO-800754, who got a price money of Rs 65 lakh, the second prize was bagged by ticket number WV-361853 which got him or her a prize money of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number, while the third prize which was worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers WN-506660, WO-511924, WP-314580, WR-867577, WS-968677, WT-153499, WU-962378, WV-467367, WW-247517, WX-739094, WY-844449, WZ-947882.
If you have bought a ticket for Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551 Results, here is how you can check the results online:
Step 1: Go to the official website keralalotteries.com
Step 2: Look for 'Lottery Result' and click on it
Step 3: Lottery result list will appear on screen
Step 4: Choose Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-551
Step 5: Hit the ‘view’ button
Step 6: A list of those who have won Kerala Lottery will appear on the screen
The first prize of WIN WIN lottery, last week was taken by ticket number WC 813960. This ticket was sold at Kollam district.
