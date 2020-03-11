Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala State Lottery Directorate Releases Akshaya AK-436 Result at keralalotteries.com

The first prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-436 lottery was Rs 70 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 5 lakh.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 11, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Kerala State Lottery Directorate Releases Akshaya AK-436 Result at keralalotteries.com
Image for representation.

Kerala State Lottery Akshaya AK-436 Result | The Kerala State Lottery Directorate has announced the result of Akshaya AK-436 lottery today, March 11, 2020. The weekly Akshaya Result can be checked on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries. The state government enterprises drew the Akshaya AK-436 lottery result at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The results are available on the website keralalotteries.com (http://keralalotteries.com/index.php/quick-view/result)

The first prize of the Kerala Akshaya AK-436 lottery was Rs 70 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 5 lakh.

How to Check Akshaya AK-436 Kerala State Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Directorate at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View’ tab in front of Akshaya AK-436 Result

Step 3: The PDF file of all the winners will appear online

Step 4: Download the result and save it for future reference.

Kerala Akshaya AK-436 Result Lottery Results

First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): AN 845582

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): AO 604014

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh): AN 484153, AO 899713, AP 460071, AR 526164, AS 586016, AT 593066, AU 773649, AV 125894, AW 835118, AX 155405, AY 732598, AZ 897768

The winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. All the winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.

