Kerala State Lottery Directorate Releases Sthree Sakthi SS-198 Result, Check at keralalotteries.com
The state government enterprises drew the Sthree Sakthi lottery result at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the weekly lottery was Rs 70 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 5 lakh.
Sthree Sakthi SS-198: The results of Sthree Sakthi SS-198 lottery were released today on February 25, 2020, by the Directorate of Kerala State.
The weekly Sthree Sakthi Result can be checked on the portal of Kerala Lotteries. All the participants in Sthree Sakthi SS-198 can check the lottery result on the official website keralalotteries.com
How to Check Sthree Sakthi SS-198 Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Directorate at keralalotteries.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View’ tab in front of Sthree Sakthi SS 198 Result
Step 3: The PDF file of all the winners will appear online
Step 4: Download the result and save it for future reference.
You can also check the result on the direct link http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp70049.pdf
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-198 Result Lottery Results
First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): SY 533585 (THRISSUR)
Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): SN 881697 (THRISSUR)
Third Prize (Rs 5000): For all the tickets ending 3001, 4169, 4743, 4780, 4878, 5017, 5734, 6136, 7536, 7995, 8618, 9202
The winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. All the winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.
