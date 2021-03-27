Kerala State Lottery Karunya KR-492: Result at 3 pm today, Winner to Get Rs 80 lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department will be releasing the Karunya lottery KR-492 today on March 27. The lottery draw that is conducted every Saturday will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum and the result of the Karunya lottery will be published on the official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net . The ticket holders can check their result by matching the numbers on the winning list that will be released at 3 pm. The lucky prize winners of Kerala Karunya KR-492 will get prizes range between Rs 100 to Rs 80 lakhs. Here is the list of prizes that the lucky winner can get:

• First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

• Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

• Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

• Fourth prize: Rs 5000

• Fifth prize: Rs 1000

• Sixth prize: Rs 500

• Seventh prize: Rs 100

• Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Once the result is available on the website, the ticket holders can follow these simple steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala State Lottery Department official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink having lottery name and number along with its draw date mentioned

Step 3: The Kerala Karunya K-492 result will be displayed

Step 4. Check your ticket number in the winning list

If you missed winning a prize in today’s lottery, you can try your luck in any other daily lotteries. The state Lottery Department conducts seven different lotteries throughout the week named Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. There are special bumper lotteries on Dussehra, Christmas, Onam and Vishu are also conducted by the department.

The winners of the lottery draw will have to complete some procedures in order to get the prize money. Here is what’s next to do

1. Submit the winning ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the Kerala State Lottery Department office within 30 days.

2. There are three offices of the Kerala lottery department where the winners can report. One office is in Punalur in Kollam District, the second is Kattappana in Idukki District and the third office is Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

3. After the successful completion of the verification process, winners will be handed over the prize money. The prize money is subjected to tax deduction as per state govt norms.