​Kerala State Lottery Karunya KR-493 Result Released Today, Click Here for More Details

Ticket holders of the Rs 40 Karunya KR-493 lottery ticket will be able to check their results on Saturday, April 3 and see if they have won any of the lottery prizes or not. The result will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department on its official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. Every Saturday, the draw for the Karunya KR lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The winners of the lottery will get a prize amount ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 80 lakh. Check the list here:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

The ticket holders of the Saturday Lottery require a good internet connection, a smartphone or computer or laptop and your lottery ticket to check the outcomes. Check the process below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: The homepage of the website will open. From there,click on the hyperlink having the lottery name and number along with its draw date mentioned.

Step 3: The result of the Kerala Karunya K-493 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Look for your ticket number in the winning list to know if you are the winner or not

All the prize winners of the lottery will have to submit the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo identity proof to the Kerala State Lottery Department office within 30 days of the declaration of the result. For this purpose, they can visit any of the Kerala lottery departments, there isone each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

The winners will be awarded the winning amount after the tax deduction, if applicable, as the lottery office will complete the verification process.

However, if you miss the chance to win the lottery today, then you can buy the lottery ticket for any other day of the week. The seven daily lotteries conducted by the lottery department include Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami.