Kerala State Lottery: Karunya KR-494 Result Today at 3 pm; Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

Karunya KR is a weekly lottery organised by the Kerala State Lottery Department every Saturday. Ticket holders of the April 10 Saturday Karunya KR-494 lottery can check the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net for the lucky winners. The result for the same will be declared at 3 pm. The winners of the Kerala lottery are decided on the basis of lucky draws which are held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is what the winners will take home:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh prize: Rs 500

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Here is how you can check the result:

Step 1: Access the homepage of the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the link- www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: From the homepage click on the hyperlink having the lottery name and number along with its draw date mentioned.

Step 3: After you click on the hyperlink the result of the Kerala Karunya K-494 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the number provided in the winning list.

If you are the lucky winner of the Kerala lottery, then you will have to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department and submit the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo identity proof within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

After the submission of the documents the lottery office will initiate a verification process and after the successful completion of it the winners will be awarded the winning amount after the tax deduction if applicable.

However, if you could not win the lottery today then you can purchase the lottery ticket for any other day of the week. The weekly lotteries conducted by the lottery department are Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. Tickets of all these weekly lotteries can be bought from any lottery shop by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket.

