Kerala State Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 360 Lottery Result to be Declared at 3 pm; Winner Gets Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery department rolls out the Karunya lottery every Thursday. On March 18, the results of the KarunaPlus KN 360 lottery will be declared by the state lottery department. Ticket holders of the same can check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results are out at 3 pm. The draw for the winning ticket numbers will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum.

Also, the Kerala Lottery Department organises seven daily lotteries throughout the week including Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami.

Other than the weekly lotteries the state also conducts bumper lotteries on the eve of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. Those who are interested in weekly and bumper lotteries can buy the tickets for the same from any lottery shop present in the state. One will have to pay Rs 40 for a single ticket of the weekly lottery while the rate of the bumper lotteries varies from Rs 200 to Rs 300 depending on the prize amount.

Ticket holders of the Karunya Plus KN 360 lottery can follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: From the homepage click on the “Kerala Lottery Result 18.03.2021 Karunya Plus KN 360” option.

Step 3: The result will then be displayed on a new page.

Step 4: Match your ticket number from the winning numbers provided in the list.

Those who are the winner of the March 18 lottery will have to make sure that they report to the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration with the winning ticket and a valid photo ID proof. They can go to any of three lottery offices across the state that is one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Also, the winners will be handed over the winning amount only after tax deductions if applicable. Here are the prizes offered to the winners of the Karunya Plus KN 360 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000