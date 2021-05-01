Kerala State Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 Result for Saturday, May 1 at 3 PM, Here’s How You Can Check

Seven daily lotteries are conducted by the Kerala State lottery department in a week. On Saturday, it is time for the Karunya Plus lottery. The draw for May 1 lottery will be done at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum in Kerala after which the result is going to be declared at the official website at 3PM, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The price of one ticket of Karunya Plus lottery is Rs 30. The first prize of the lottery has been fixed at Rs 80 Lakhs.

Here is a look a the list of prizes for Saturday, May 1 Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

If you have won any of these prizes, then ensure that you claim it within 30 days time from May 1. For doing so, you will have to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department Office. There are total three offices across the state -one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

The prize money will not be credited to your account till you produce the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof before the lottery officials. Once this process is complete, the amount will be processed. If the amount is taxable, thentax will be deducted at source.

If you aren’t a winner of the lottery, then you can try your luck in any of the seven daily lotteries organised by the state including, Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from these seven, people also have the option of taking part in bumper lotteries that are conducted on special occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

To check the result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official Kerala State Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a hyperlinked option that reads, “Kerala Lottery Result 11.03.2021 Karunya Plus KN 434”. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where the list of winning numbers would be mentioned.

