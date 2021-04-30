Kerala State Lottery: Nirmal NR-222 Result For Friday, April 30 at 3 pm, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 lakhs

The Nirmal NR-222 lottery result will be declared at 3 PM on Kerala state lottery department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The ticket draw for the Friday, April 30 lottery will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. The state organises seven different lotteries throughout the week and there are a total of eight prizes that a person can win. Apart from this, the state also organises bumper lotteries on festivals like Vishu, Dusherra, Christmas and Onam. The seven daily lotteries includePratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Nirmal, Karunya, and Pournami. The price of one ticket of Kerala lottery is Rs 30.

For checking the result for Friday, April 30 lottery, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Kerala State Lottery Department website, www.keralalotteryresult.net through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find an option related to the April 30 lottery result. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will see the list of winning ticket numbers

If you have won a prize in the Nirmal NR-222 lottery,you will need to claim it within 30 days. For doing so, the winner will have to visit the Kerala State Lottery Department office in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, or Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. During the visit to the office, do not forget to carry your winning ticket and a valid photo identity proof. You will only get the money after the entire verification process is completed. If the winning amount is taxable, then the money will only be credited after tax deduction.

Here is a look at the list of prizes for Nirmal NR-222 lottery:

First prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

