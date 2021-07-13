Kerala State Lottery Result 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS 260 Results Declared: Check Winning Numbers

The Kerala state lottery department on every Tuesday conducts Sthree Sakthi lottery. The result of this lottery is declared on the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3 PM. The first prize winner of it gets to take home a sum of Rs 75 lakh. There are several other prizes that a person has the chance of winning if he or she purchases the Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket. This includes the second prize which is Rs 10 lakh followed by third prize of Rs 5000. Furthermore, there is also a consolation prize of Rs Rs 8,000 along with fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

The winning number for the first prize of Rs 75 lakh is SU-155009 and for the second prize of Rs. 10 lakh, the winning number is SO-348184.

Winners of the 3rd Prize of Rs. 5000 are those with having tickets ending with the following numbers:

0520, 0393, 0853, 0875, 1543, 2197, 4124, 4236, 4547, 7469, 8206, 8426, 8966, 9034, 9533, 9627, 9737 and 9788.

Winning numbers for consolation Prize of Rs. 8000are:

SN-155009

SO-155009

SP-155009

SR-155009

SS-155009

ST-155009

SV-155009

SW-155009

SX-155009

SY-155009

SZ-155009

The who have purchased the Sthree Sakthi SS 260 lottery ticket on Tuesday, July 13 can follow these easy steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on “Kerala Lottery Result 13.07.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS 260” hyperlink on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where your result for 13.07.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS 260 will open

Step 4: Carefully match the winning numbers with your ticket number.

In case you are a prize winner then you will need to report to any of the Kerala Lottery Department offices within 30 days from July 13, with your winning ticket and valid identity proof. After the verification process is done by the authorities the winning money will be credited to your account. \If the winning amount falls in the tax bracket then the tax will be deducted at source. There are three offices of the department, one each in Kattappana in Idukki District, Punalur in Kollam District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

If the lottery buyer does not win a prize in the July 13 lottery, then he or she can try their luck on some other day of the week as well. Along with the daily lotteries the department also organises special lotteries on Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

